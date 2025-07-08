Hundreds race down the Missouri River this week in 20th annual MR340

What started 20 years ago with 20 paddlers has turned into an annual river race with over 500 paddlers.

The MR340, a race on the Missouri River for 340 miles, goes from Kansas City, Kan. to St. Charles, Mo. over the next few days. Paddlers put in at Kaw Point Park bright and early to begin their 86 hours or less journey.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB MR340

“In the past 20 years, this race has built a community of paddlers, families and towns that support each other and care for the Missouri River,” Race Director Steve Schnarr said. “We are so proud this race continues to be a world-class event on our favorite river.”

This was the second year that Dr. Roy Davis and Bree Langsworthy paired up to race in tandem.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Bree Langsworhy and Dr. Roy Davis of Fulton, MO.

“We’re doing this for fun and we’re going to try and enjoy the whole thing,” said Davis, from Fulton, Mo.

“I’m a big competitive person so I like to just push myself. This isn’t really a race I can win but I have to beat my time I had last time, for myself,” said Langsworthy.

You can follow these paddlers journey here.