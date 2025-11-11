KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A tradition that started in Belton in 1999 has expanded to Hy-Vee stores across the country: Veterans Day breakfast.

For over 25 years, Hy-Vee stores have hosted veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day breakfast, feeding veterans and active-duty military members for free

The buffet breakfast is free for service members, including 15% off grocery purchases on Tuesday.

KSHB 41 News was at the Shawnee Hy-Vee this year to cover the annual event.

Hy-Vee Veterans eat free

"It's the greatest thing there is," said Jim Fanning, a Shawnee resident and Army veteran. "I admire Hy-Vee for doing this. I really do."

Hy-Vee has also extended free meals for kids and $3 adult meals for another week. The deal is available weeknights from 4-7 p.m.

Hy-Vee continuing $3 meals, kids eat free

Adults and children 12 and under can walk into any Hy-Vee and receive a hot meal. This is Hy-Vee's way of helping take pressure off local food banks as people are affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

