Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day breakfast, feeding veterans and active-duty military members for free

Tradition originated in Belton
Hy-Vee continuing $3 meals, kids eat free
A tradition that started in Belton in 1999 has expanded to Hy-Vee stores across the country: Veterans Day breakfast.

For over 25 years, Hy-Vee stores have hosted veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

The buffet breakfast is free for service members, including 15% off grocery purchases on Tuesday.

KSHB 41 News was at the Shawnee Hy-Vee this year to cover the annual event.

"It's the greatest thing there is," said Jim Fanning, a Shawnee resident and Army veteran. "I admire Hy-Vee for doing this. I really do."

Hy-Vee has also extended free meals for kids and $3 adult meals for another week. The deal is available weeknights from 4-7 p.m.

Adults and children 12 and under can walk into any Hy-Vee and receive a hot meal. This is Hy-Vee's way of helping take pressure off local food banks as people are affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Claire Bradshaw

