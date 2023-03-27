Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hy-Vee recalls chili macaroni hamburger skillet meal due to allergens not listed on packaging

Dairy allergen not listed on packaging
Hy-Vee
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A Hy-Vee is seen off of West Center Road on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Hy-Vee
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 19:24:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee voluntarily recalled its chili macaroni hamburger skillet meal due to the presence of an undeclared allergen not listed on the packaging, the grocery chain announced Monday.

The grocery chain said it became aware of the undeclared allergen on Friday, March 24.

Hy-Vee decided to recall it after figuring out the spice packet did not have the allergen on the packaging.

Specifically, the label didn't mention that the products contain dairy.

Impacted products were distributed at locations in both Kansas and Missouri.

The recalled product is labeled "Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal" and packaged in 5.2 ounces cardboard boxes.

The "Best By" date being recalled is "Best By FEB 08 24 Y18," which can be found atop the box.

Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it or return it to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!