Hy-Vee recalls chili macaroni hamburger skillet meal due to allergens not listed on packaging

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee voluntarily recalled its chili macaroni hamburger skillet meal due to the presence of an undeclared allergen not listed on the packaging, the grocery chain announced Monday.

The grocery chain said it became aware of the undeclared allergen on Friday, March 24.

Hy-Vee decided to recall it after figuring out the spice packet did not have the allergen on the packaging.

Specifically, the label didn't mention that the products contain dairy.

Impacted products were distributed at locations in both Kansas and Missouri.

The recalled product is labeled "Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal" and packaged in 5.2 ounces cardboard boxes.

The "Best By" date being recalled is "Best By FEB 08 24 Y18," which can be found atop the box.

Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it or return it to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

