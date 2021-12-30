Hy-Vee to add security guards to stores starting 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers will soon be joined by a security guard in the aisles at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

The Hy-Vee Retail Security teams will be in stores across the grocery giant's eight-state region, according to a company news release.

Plans are for the program to start in 2022 at stores in South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

No word on when a security guard will be inside the Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City metro, a company spokesperson said.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said in the news release. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Each store's guard will walk in the aisles with customers and not be stationed only at the store's entrance, the company spokesperson said.

Former law enforcement officers are among those applying to be a part of the new program.

Anyone interested in applying can contact the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

