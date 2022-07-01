Watch Now
Hy-Vee withdraws all varieties, sizes of its brand of potato salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.

The products are being withdrawn from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

The expiration dates of these products are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

Final test results are expected in approximately 7-10 days.

There have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the withdrawn products at this time.

No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads have been impacted.

Hy-Vee suggests that customers who have purchased any of the products to not consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

