PHOTOS: 1981 Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse

These photos from the aftermath of the 1981 Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse show where the second and fourth-floor skywalks fell onto each other and partygoers below, killing 114 people.

The wreckage of two catwalks is scattered through the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel, July 19, 1981, after a collapse on Friday night. A fourth floor walkway fell on to the second floor walkway, then both crashed onto a crowded dance floor in the lobby, killing over 100 people and injuring many more. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)Photo by: PETE LEABO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
An unidentified man walks through the scattered wreckage in the lobby of Kansas City's Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sunday, July 19, 1981. Two catwalks spanning the lobby crashed onto a crowded dance floor on Friday night, killing 111 people and injuring 188 others. (AP Photo)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unidentified people walk on a catwalk in the lobby, similar to the two that collapsed, in the Kansas City's Hyatt Regency Hotel, July 19, 1981. Two catwalks crashed onto a crowded lobby dance floor on Friday night, killing 113 and injuring 186. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)Photo by: PETE LEABO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unidentified people walk on a catwalk in the lobby, similar to the two that collapsed, in the Kansas City's Hyatt Regency Hotel, July 19, 1981. Two catwalks crashed onto a crowded lobby dance floor on Friday night, killing 113 and injuring 186. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)PETE LEABO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
