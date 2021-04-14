Hyde Park homeowners oppose proposed mixed-use development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some homeowners are voicing their opposition to a proposed mixed-use development called KC Outlook.

The proposed development would be built on Troost Avenue between 45th Street and Brush Creek Boulevard in a location that's currently vacant.

Faris Farassati is the developer behind the project, as well as an Overland Park City Councilman.

He said the location made sense for the project.

"When I looked at this area, I always thought that the proximity to the academic centers including the Stowers, UMKC, and all of the great universities and academic centers we have across the river essentially is a fantastic potential for Troost, to, you know, claim its glory back," Farassati said.

The development would consist of two buildings. Farassati said the development would include office space, businesses and apartments. Among the apartments, Farassati explained a portion of the apartments would be affordable units with rents ranging from $500 to $800.

Several homeowners who live directly on the other side of the proposed development say it's doesn't fit the neighborhood.

"It exceeds the height limits that are currently in place over there. The zoning, it exceeds the density restrictions. It exceeds the frontage requirements, and it doesn't provide the city code for parking," explained homeowner Erik Olsen.

A major concern from Olsen and some of his neighbors is a lack of parking space in the area with the two buildings.

Farassati said parking is one area where he has made some concessions with residents by making an agreement for extra parking on a nearby property across the street from the proposed development.

Sydney and Robert Anaya are also opposed to the project. The couple has lived in their home on Gillham Road for five years and said they're not opposed to development, but don't think the project is the right fit.

"This can be such a polarizing area for a lot of people. I think whatever is built here should be really thoughtful, and well constructed," Sydney Anaya said.

Farassati is asking Kansas City, Missouri, city officials for permission to rezone the land in order to move forward with his project.

A city planning commission meeting will be held on April 20th to discuss the planned project.