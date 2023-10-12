Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy working to protect students' mental health amid Israel-Hamas war

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — U.S. government officials are encouraging Jewish educators and parents to tell Jewish teens to avoid social media because of content Hamas is posting on the ongoing war.

Communication about the message was sent out to parents Tuesday at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

The academy is in Overland Park, where so many have family in Israel.

Through the bright wall art and Israeli flags, Hebrew teachings can be heard through the halls at Hyman Brand.

Amanda Birger, the school’s communications manager, described how the hall usually looks.

“These halls are loud and lit up with excited students,” she said.

The feeling now is a bit different.

“Obviously, there’s unrest; people are feeling upset, people are feeling hurt,” Birger said. “Although it’s been tough, it’s also been a little bit bittersweet; it’s nice to see the community come together supporting each other. What’s really special is, seeing the students supporting the teachers and faculty.”

Taking care of everyone is Sara Whelan, the school’s psychologist.

“The little kids downstairs call me the feelings teacher,” Whelan said.

Whelan said it's been a tough week at the school, but talked about the ways students and staff are staying strong.

"This week has been really tough emotionally," she said. “The way we get through this is connecting with each other.”

Whelan says safety is top of mind — safety for loved ones, for the school and for Jewish people.

“Those are not irrational fears, unfortunately, [it's] something that’s very real,” Whelan said. “We really listen to parents and kids, and reassure parents and kids.”

The protection extends to social media, and temporarily staying off of platforms.

“It’s something we can do to try to help our kids be safe,” she said. “There are things they can’t unsee once they’ve seen them."

For everyone, she says adding in nightly family conversations about what’s happening and being curious can help.

She also said if you hear someone speaking disparagingly, stand up and don’t let it happen.

“Anyone who is not Jewish, a teen, please know your friends who are Jewish, their friends and family, are grieving right now,” Whelan said.

Birger says at this point, support is a strength of the community.

“We have fallen into this pattern of rallying together very quickly after events like this happen,” Birger said.

Whelan says being curious and asking questions to learn is important, as well as finding a way to help.

“It is heartbreaking to see what has happened, and I understand if they are scared," she said. "Find your people and spend time with those people. [Make] positive, comforting connections. Find something where they feel like they can contribute."

