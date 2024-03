Highway 291NB past 32nd Street at a standstill due to a semi vs. car crash.

The Independence Police department says just before 6:30 a.m. the two vehicles collided.

Only minor injuries have been reported, but the vehicles are on the roadway stopping traffic.

The backup has extended south to Interstate70.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene as soon as possible, but motorists are encouraged to take another route.