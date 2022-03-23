Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-35 pothole takes out a dozen vehicles on Wednesday morning commute

I35 Cambridge pothole backup.jpeg
Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
A pothole in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Cambridge Circle in Kansas City, Missouri, disabled more than 10 vehicles on the morning commute Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The incident caused traffic to back up for several miles.
I35 Cambridge pothole backup.jpeg
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 09:17:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every Midwesterner knows the telltale thud that marks the beginning of pothole season.

On the Wednesday morning commute, spring rains brought that sound to several drivers a little earlier than usual.

A large pothole disabled more than a dozen vehicles when they hit it in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Cambridge Circle.

Lots of flat tires were reported, and disabled vehicles lined the roadway.

Officials eventually closed the lane of traffic containing the car-eating hole, but the backup caused by the vehicles and closure could be seen for miles.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be responsible for any repairs to I-35, but it's not clear when they will be able to get to it due to ongoing rain.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!