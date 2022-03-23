I-35 pothole takes out a dozen vehicles on Wednesday morning commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every Midwesterner knows the telltale thud that marks the beginning of pothole season.

On the Wednesday morning commute, spring rains brought that sound to several drivers a little earlier than usual.

A large pothole disabled more than a dozen vehicles when they hit it in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Cambridge Circle.

Lots of flat tires were reported, and disabled vehicles lined the roadway.

Officials eventually closed the lane of traffic containing the car-eating hole, but the backup caused by the vehicles and closure could be seen for miles.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be responsible for any repairs to I-35, but it's not clear when they will be able to get to it due to ongoing rain.