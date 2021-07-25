I-35 temporarily shut down after mowing crew knocks down pole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mowing crew knocked down a power pole which caused power lines to come down and shut down both directions of I-35 in Olathe.

Evergy officials say about 9:40 Sunday morning a mowing crew apparently knocked down a wooden power pole near Sante Fe, which knocked down power lines across the highway.

Emergency crews shut down both directions of I-35 between Sante Fe and Old 56 Highway.

About 550 Evergy customers were without power for a short time, but power was re-routed and restored before 10:30 a.m.

Evergy crews are on scene working to get the lines back up.

No injuries were reported.

