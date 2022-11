KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 435 eastbound is closed just past Wornall Road due to an injury accident.

The collision took place just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say one person was seriously injured and authorities are looking for a potential second injured person.

Kansas City Scout is directing drivers to find an alternate route. There is no estimated clearance time yet.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—