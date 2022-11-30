Watch Now
I-435 south shut down at 87th Street after pedestrian struck by semi

Posted at 7:26 AM, Nov 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a semi at Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Southbound I-435 is shut down at 87th Street while crews respond to the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene after the collision was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The scene of the crash is expected to be cleared by 7:30 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

