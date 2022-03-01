At least 1 confirmed death following crash involving trash truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is at least one confirmed death after a trash truck rolled over and caught fire at northbound Interstate 435 near 210 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson initially said three people were critically hurt in the crash.

It is not known at this time how many fatalities have been confirmed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said two other vehicles were also involved in the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if those injured came from the trash truck or the two other cars.

This story will be updated.