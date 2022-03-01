Watch
At least 1 confirmed death following crash involving trash truck

Northbound I-435 at Missouri 210 backed up
KC Scout
A trash truck crashed and caught fire around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, on Front Street at Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri. Injuries were reported.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:05:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is at least one confirmed death after a trash truck rolled over and caught fire at northbound Interstate 435 near 210 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson initially said three people were critically hurt in the crash.

It is not known at this time how many fatalities have been confirmed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said two other vehicles were also involved in the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if those injured came from the trash truck or the two other cars.

This story will be updated.

