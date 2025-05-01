Watch Now
NB I-435 closed at Kansas Ave. in KCK after crash involving semi hauling fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, were closed early Thursday after a crash involving a semi that was hauling fireworks.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 7 a.m., a semi pulling a triple trailer went off the highway and into the grass past the shoulder.

The semi was hauling fireworks in the trailers, but the cargo stayed intact. There was a fuel spill, but that has been contained.

No injuries were reported.

The interstate remained closed as of 10 a.m. as crews continued to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

