KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-435WB at I-35 has been shut down in Lenexa due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 5:42 a.m. Monday.

A trash truck reportedly caught fire, and pulled to the shoulder.

Lenexa police shut down I-435 WB at I-35.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control a short time later.

Motorists should avoid the area.

The highway is expected to re-open shortly after 6:00 a.m.