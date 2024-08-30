I-49 closed in Grandview after fatal motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-49 southbound in Grandview near 140th Street has been shut down after a fatal motorcycle crash.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 2:00 a.m. on a crash.

Upon arrival, police located two persons who were on a motorcycle, the only vehicle involved.

Both were transported, where a male was pronounced dead.

The female rider, believed to be the passenger, is currently listed in critical condition.

It does not appear that either was wearing a helmet during the crash.

Both parties are in their early 30's.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was utilizing the construction zone to pass other motorists. At some point the motorcycle began to lose control and ultimately crashed.

Traffic is diverted at 140th street, and motorists can regoin southbound I-49 at Missouri 150 Highway.

It is hoped the highway will be re-opened shortly.