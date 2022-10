KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound Interstate 49 is closed at Missouri Highway J in Peculiar, Missouri, due to an overnight fatal crash.

The crash took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to Kansas City Scout.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed with KSHB 41 News that the crash was fatal.

There is currently no word on how many people were affected by the crash.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.