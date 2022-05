KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 635 northbound is closed between the on-ramp to Kansas Avenue and westbound Interstate 70 due to a fatal crash, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The area closed just before 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Kansas Highway Patrol personnel are working the scene, blocking the highway and diverting traffic.

No other information about what led to the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.