I-635 NB past I-70 closed due to overturned semi, debris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 635 northbound is closed past Interstate 70 due to an overturned semi and debris in the roadway.

Kansas City Scout reports the closure began around 6:30 p.m.

Police have blocked the area and are diverting traffic.

Kansas City Scout

Around 7:20 p.m., crews were able to flip the semi over with an audience from the overpass.

Cleanup efforts included a bulldozer removing debris as a truck with a crane loaded up the same material to be hoisted away onto another truck's bed.

By 8:45 p.m., work continued to clear the area before sundown.

No word on possible injuries or what led the semi to overturn.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

