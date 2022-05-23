I-635 NB past I-70 closed due to overturned semi, debris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 635 northbound is closed past Interstate 70 due to an overturned semi and debris in the roadway.
Kansas City Scout reports the closure began around 6:30 p.m.
Police have blocked the area and are diverting traffic.
Around 7:20 p.m., crews were able to flip the semi over with an audience from the overpass.
Cleanup efforts included a bulldozer removing debris as a truck with a crane loaded up the same material to be hoisted away onto another truck's bed.
By 8:45 p.m., work continued to clear the area before sundown.
No word on possible injuries or what led the semi to overturn.
This is a developing story and may be updated.