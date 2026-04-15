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EB I-670 closed in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, following deadly crash

I-670
Kansas City Scout
I-670
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 670 is shut down at Interstate 70 after a semi and another vehicle collided.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to I-670 and Genessee Street just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a SUV crashed into the back of a semi.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene and transported two patients.

One passenger has been pronounced dead from the crash, per KCFD.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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