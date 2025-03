KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-670 EB is shut down near 7th Street in KCK after a semi rollover.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says about 4 a.m. a semi rolled over in the eastbound lanes.

Minor injuries are reported, and there was no spillage of contents in the semi.

Eastbound I-670 has been shut down, until a tow truck can upright the semi.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.