I-70 closed due to homeless camp fire, body found in blaze

Posted at 8:08 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:08:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police and fire crews are investigating a large fire off of Interstate 70 near 18th Street.

Around 6:30 a.m., there was a report of a car fire.

Crews have since discovered there was a fire in an encampment where people experiencing homelessness were staying under a bridge.

A body was discovered at the scene of the blaze.

The fire burned so hot that crews have to check the structural integrity of I-70 to make sure it's safe to drive on.

The westbound lanes of the interstate will be closed for a long period of time.

Emergency vehicles are also blocking the westbound ramps from 18th Street and 23rd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

