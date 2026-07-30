I-70 closure near downtown Kansas City planned over weekend for bridge work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 will close over the weekend near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for bridge work.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports the closure will run from Friday, July 31, through Monday, Aug. 3.

I-70 will close eastbound and westbound between 23rd Street and the U.S. Route 40/31st Street interchange.

Along the corridor, crews will tend to the bridges and install girders at the Cleveland Avenue bridge.

Lanes and ramps along the corridor will close throughout Friday in preparation.

MoDOT anticipates the schedule will follow:

9 a.m.



Left lane closes on I-70 westbound from Blue Ridge Cutoff to 27th Street.

Ramp closes from Van Brunt Boulevard to I-70 westbound.

Ramp closes from U.S. 40/31st Street to I-70 westbound

10 a.m.



Center lane closes on I-70 westbound from Manchester to 27th Street.

Ramps close to I-70 eastbound from 23rd Street, Jackson Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Noon



Ramps close from I-435 northbound and southbound to I-70 westbound

1 p.m.



I-70 westbound closes at U.S. 40/31st Street (Exit 7A).

8 p.m.



I-70 eastbound closes at 23rd Street (Exit 4C).

MoDOT said all lanes and ramps will open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Work is weather permitting.

This work is part of the Improve I-70 KC project, which started in spring 2025 and is set to wrap up by December 2028.

Early next year, I-70 will close between Prospect Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. That closure is expected to last 11 months.

—