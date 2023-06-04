Watch Now
I-70 opened early as demolition crews make quick work of Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 13:32:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-70 has re-opened as demolition crews made quick work of the Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed a stretch of Interstate 70 this weekend in Jackson County to demolish the bridge.

The highway and ramps were set to be closed until 5:00 a.m. Monday, but crews completed the work early and re-opened the interstate before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, more than 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Eastbound I-70 was closed between Interstate 435 and Noland Road. Westbound I-70 was closed between Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

