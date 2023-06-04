I-70 opened early as demolition crews make quick work of Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-70 has re-opened as demolition crews made quick work of the Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed a stretch of Interstate 70 this weekend in Jackson County to demolish the bridge.

The highway and ramps were set to be closed until 5:00 a.m. Monday, but crews completed the work early and re-opened the interstate before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, more than 24 hours ahead of schedule.

I-70 Update: Crews OPENED all lanes of and ramps to I-70 ahead of schedule! Lanes were re-opened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, June 4. Thank you for your patience during the demolition of the Blue Ridge Blvd. Bridge over I-70! Stay tuned for demo pictures. 🚧 pic.twitter.com/QfMWfJjoQd — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 4, 2023

Eastbound I-70 was closed between Interstate 435 and Noland Road. Westbound I-70 was closed between Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.