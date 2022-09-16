Watch Now
I-70 at I-435 reopens after pedestrian struck, killed

Posted at 5:45 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 07:25:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 eastbound at Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex was shut down Friday morning following a fatal pedestrian crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say a person reportedly jumped out of a moving vehicle and was struck by other motorists.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-70 reopened after nearly three hours of closure due to the investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.


