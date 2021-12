KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to southbound 435 is closed after a semi tipped over and caught fire.

Crews on a Kansas City Scout camera appeared to be working to put out the fire. They had it under control shortly after it broke out.

An ambulance was on the scene, and dispatchers told KSHB 41 News one person had died.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The initial emergency call went out just after 4 p.m.

