Interstate 70 westbound closed due to multi-car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 westbound just before I-635 is closed in Kansas City, Kansas, due to a multi-car crash.

Police tweeted out the closure just before 3:00 a.m.

Two vehicles, including a marked Kansas City, Kansas, police vehicle, were traveling west on the interstate. The driver of a Chevy Malibu lost control of the vehicle and hit the barrier wall, before returning to the roadway and hitting the marked police vehicle. The patrol vehicle then hit the barrier wall before being struck by another vehicle, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

All involved were transported with minor injuries, a trooper KTA says. It is unknown if the police vehicle was en route to a call or not at this time.

The roadway remains closed and traffic is being diverted to I-635 northbound. I-70 is open at 57th Street. KTA says the scene could be cleared within the hour.

Emergency crews are on scene diverting traffic.