'I am so proud of them': 89-year-old Chiefs fan wishes for Super Bowl 3-peat

OLATHE, Kan. — From Union Station all the way down to the Big Easy, Chiefs fans are getting hyped leading up to Sunday's big game.

Back in October, one Kansas City-area super fan said it was her biggest wish for the Chiefs to go for a three-peat.

At 89 years young, Olathe resident Ruth Reed is always learning something new, like how to whistle and how football works.

"I go on my phone and say, 'Explain the game of football to me,'" Reed said. "But it doesn't stop me from watching it."

She never even watched football before moving from California to Kansas three years ago to be with her daughter.

But now, you can find her locked in every Sunday with her family who helps explain the rules and plays.

"I am in the senior class of the admirers and lovers of the Chiefs, but not one of them feel any better about [the Superbowl] than I do," Reed said. "They couldn't be more proud than I am of the Chiefs."

With her lucky shirt, Arrowhead earrings and sparkly sneakers, Reed is ready for Superbowl Sunday.

"This shirt that I have on, they've won every time I've had it on," she said.

Just like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Reed has improved her own game since the start of the season.

"I know it better than I did," she said. "I know what a flag is, and I know if they say that will cost you 30 yards or something like that."

Out of all her children, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Reed represents the Red Kingdom in her family.

"[My daughter] in California, she got me this sweatshirt and these shoes for Christmas," she said.

Reed may not know all the rules of the game, but she knows family when she sees it.

"It's like they're in your living room every Sunday and it almost feels like they're family to me," she said. "I just really feel that way because they're so good to each other."

She told KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne back in October how she was praying for a Superbowl 3-peat. Her prayers aren't stopping now.

"My biggest wish is that their team stays the way they are and take care of each other, respect each other and just hang in there," Reed said. "Just keep doing what they're doing because they are fantastic. They are amazing to me."

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.