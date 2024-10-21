'I feel like they're family': 89-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan aims to memorize player's names

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas City is full of lifelong Chiefs fans who have been cheering on the team for years, but you're never too old to learn something new.

At 89 years young, Ruth Reed of Olathe eagerly waits for her favorite team to play every week.

"This is my state now, so I am for the Chiefs," Reed said. "I just feel like they're almost family."

KSHB 41 News

Ruth hardly calls herself a life-long fan because she only started to get into football two and a half years ago when she moved from California.

"I did not like football at first," Reed said. "I had friends that watched it and I would go in the other room. I wouldn't even sit and watch it, I did not like it."

She's still learning how the game actually works, but is gaining more knowledge with each passing week.

"I'm going to try and learn all of their names," Reed said. "I know some of them, but not all of them yet. At my age, it might take me a while to do that."

When Ruth doesn't get why there's a flag on the play, her friend of more than 30 years is right beside her to explain.

KSHB 41 News

"I look forward to the excitement that it brings to this house," Don House said.

Don and Ruth may have a slower way of watching the game, usually pausing to explain plays or grab snacks, but Ruth brings the energy from the best seat in the house.

"I get so excited when we have the ball and they are running toward that goal and that touchdown, I'm yelling, 'Yes, yes, yes!'" Reed said.

Ruth has already made a lot of the goals in her life, being a country singer, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Now, she's aiming to see her favorite team go for a three-peat Superbowl win.

"I'm going to pray as hard as I can," Reed said. "There's a first time for everything and that's going to be this year."

With Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers, the undefeated Chiefs are off to a good start.

"We did it again!" Reed said. "I'm proud of all of them, it takes a team, and they're a good team."

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.