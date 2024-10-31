'I can't fully mourn': Kansas City mother calls on police for answers following son's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a tear-filled, candle light vigil on Monday night, a family continues their fight for justice and answers.

35-year-old Jonathan Rodgers was found near Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri's, Northeast with serious injuries.

He later died at the hospital.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said officers found Rodgers with bodily trauma on Independence Avenue after receiving another call for a response near the intersection of east 6th Street and Monroe Avenue

Both calls were connected to Rodgers.

Later investigation revealed Rodgers' injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Rodgers' family is frustrated with KCPD over their lack of answers.

"Everybody's just putting this off like, 'Oh, he was homeless,'" Zelpha Rodgers, Jonathan's mother, said. "He was not just a homeless person. He had a home, he had a family, he had children."

Zelpha Rodgers has returned to the intersection of Sixth and Monroe many times, looking for any information about what led up to her son's death.

She told KSHB 41 News police didn't initially contact her, and now aren't responding to her many calls for answers.

"I came down here searching that next morning," she said. "They never notified me. Everything I know, I have found out on my own."

Jonathan was living on the streets for periods of time, but would sometimes return home to his mother and three young children.

On Oct. 17, Zelpha says Jonathan decided to come home for good.

"He was just getting things back together," Zelpha Rodgers said.

According to Zelpha, Jonathan had called her earlier that afternoon and had asked to be picked up at the dollar store on Independence Avenue.

"He tossed his bag in the front seat and said, 'I'm running around to the ATM, I'll be right back'," Zelpha Rodgers said.

But that was the last time she saw her son.

After Jonathan did not return to the car for awhile, Zelpha says she had to take the children home for dinner and bed.

It wasn't until her family pulled up a news article she realized her son may not be coming home.

"I want to know why my son's case is being blown over like it's just somebody that has no family, no nothing," Zelpha Rodgers said.

KCPD has not identified any suspects or stated why Jonathan had bodily trauma. A spokesperson told KSHB 41 News detectives are actively investigating.

Unsolved crimes among the homeless community is an unfortunate occurrence Shelter KC's executive director sees too often.

"It's just not safe in the streets," Eric Burger said. "It just isn't."

Burger explained mental health issues and substance abuse struggles are contributing to the rising rates of chronic homelessness in the KC area.

"That already makes you vulnerable," Burger said. "That already makes you into a situation where you are more susceptible to be victimized."

Zelpha explained she refuses to let her son be just another victim.

"I cannot fully mourn or grieve until I got answers," Zelpha Rodgers said.

If you are experiencing a housing crisis, you can call 211 to get in touch with the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness and learn about housing resources.

If you know someone or see someone who is unhoused, calling 311 will notify the Kansas City outreach team who works directly with the shelters.

