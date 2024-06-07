'I decided we needed it': Organizer of KC's first Pride Parade looks back decades later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City gears up for another Pride Parade, the name Lea Hopkins is one you'll want to remember.

Lea Hopkins helped organize Kansas City's first Pride Parade in 1977.

Nearly 50 years later, KSHB 41 sat down with Lea today to look back at how she helped put together that first event.

"I just decided that we needed to do that,” Lea said.

She doesn't want others to face what she endured.

"I knew that I was gay when I was 13, but in the Black community, that was not discussed,” she said.

The first Pride Parade was small.

"We weren't a big group," she said. "There were only four of us doing this.”

Decades later, it's turned into a huge happening, but one Lea humbly downplays.

"You don't need to pat me on the back for this," she said. "I need to pat you on the back that you're strong enough to be in a gay pride parade."

Through black and white pictures and documents, you'll find the evidence of Lea’s legacy in UMKC’s Special Collections and Archives.

Stuart Hinds is the archivist there, and he considers Lea a good friend.

"She's remarkable. I mean, she really is,” Hinds said. “She’s legendary, her passion is unyielding. She just continues to get riled up at injustices and her passion now is helping young people.”

Lea’s passion is unquestioned and her legacy is part of Kansas City's history.

“I’m very strong minded,” Lea said. “I speak whatever, whenever. I always speak up.”