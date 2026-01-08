'I don't have a problem with it': Northland resident raises concerns about unknown development in neighborhood

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A Northland resident contacted me with concerns about construction activity happening behind his home, wondering if the work was even permitted.

Tim Brooks and his wife have lived in Woodbrooke South since 2017. For about a year, he noticed trees being cut down several days a week and couldn't find information about development happening in the lot behind his house.

"We began to hear someone back there with a chainsaw, and it concerned us. We didn't know what was happening," Brooks said.

Brooks said they moved to the area about nine years ago and chose this location because of the peace and quiet.

"We really like the closed nature of the cul-de-sac. There's not a lot of activity back here," Brooks said.

He said the recent activity raised flags throughout the neighborhood with little to no information about the future project. He simply wanted to know what was happening.

I took his concerns to the city. The city tells me their deputy building official reviewed the property and found no recent permits on file. But after further assessing the area, the work being done does not require any permits.

The city also referred me to the property owner for further questions about the project.

For now, Brooks said he's keeping a close eye, hoping any development won't change what brought his family here in the first place.

"I was told by the HOA president that the tract of land that is owned by a company is zoned for single family homes, so that's entirely possible that they will build something like our neighborhood back there. I wouldn't have a problem with that, as long as they don't start creating more roads into the neighborhood. I do not want to see that," Brooks said.

The city's website says the property is owned by Grey Oaks Incorporation, but I could not find any contacts online for this company.

