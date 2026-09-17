'I don't think I will ever forget his name': Community mourns teen killed in Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN., Mo. — Police arrested two males after a shooting Wednesday in Raytown that killed 16-year-old Joshua Lewis , according to police.

Lewis was shot and killed in the 6100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, between Casey's and Raytown Christian Church.

By Thursday, people had gathered at the location to create a memorial filled with flowers and Joshua's favorite things.

Elizabeth Baquedano said she heard the shot and rushed to help Lewis.

"I heard a pop, which I recognized as a gunshot, and when I turned, one of the students had fallen."

Baquedano, who did not want to show her face on camera, said she stayed by Lewis's side and tried to help him.

"I kept trying to wake him up," she said. "I kept telling him 'Sweetie, please get up. I said don't worry they're coming, help is on the way."'

She said she did everything in her power to try to save him.

"He was prayed over, he was constantly reminded that he was loved and I did everything I could to be there with him."

Lewis was a junior at Raytown High School and played football. His family shared photos of him with us.

His grandfather described him as a jokester who will be missed deeply by his family and the community.

Investigators say they are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Officers went to a nearby house Wednesday afternoon. The officers were seen approaching a house with rifles drawn. They also appeared to remove evidence, including two bicycles, from the home.

Gwen Hull, who works at the nearby Raytown Christian Church, said many people have come to offer prayers and add to the memorial.

"A young person dying suddenly — I thought of his mother, family and what must could've been going through his head," said Hull. "I don't think you can ever explain why it happens."

Hull said the community has rallied around the Lewis family in the wake of the tragedy.

Baquedano said the experience left a lasting impression on her.

"I don't think that I will ever forget his name and I think Joshua Lewis has embedded something in me."

A vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Raytown Christian Church, across the street from Raytown High School.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.