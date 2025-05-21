'I don't think it’s a Plaza thing': KCMO boutique, shoppers weigh in on Plaza closures

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

It's a pattern shoppers are starting to notice: empty storefronts on the Country Club Plaza. Seasons 52, Pure Barre and Razzleberry are the latest closures.

There are currently 106 stores and restaurants open on the Plaza. Walking the area, I noticed there were over two dozen vacancies. There's no definitive answer as to why these businesses have closed.

"We are disappointed to see Seasons 52 leave the historic property, but as we progress, we realize that it may be a natural transition time for some tenants," said the Country Club Plaza in a statement to KSHB. "We are proud of the behind-the-scenes progress being made and are committed to these necessary improvements that will support our long-term vision for the Plaza."

These closures are shocking to some shoppers because it seems as though they've happened fast.

"I just stopped doing security at JD Sports a couple of months ago, this wasn’t empty," said one shopper, Kenyatta McClendon. "We had people here in these stores."

It can be disappointing, but where some are skeptical, others like Deserae Minor are optimistic.

Minor owns KC Style Haus, a local boutique that's been at its Plaza location for three years.

"We are in a transition period," Minor said. "I know the focus is, 'Oh, there’s another business closing, here’s another business closing.' But I think that there’s gonna be good changes happening, and I’m not worried about it."

Minor's referring to the changes the new owners of the Plaza want to enact, including a cleaner environment, stricter security, and more local spots.

KSHB 41 spoke to the president of HP Village Management, Ray Washburne, back in October 2024.

"We’ve found that what Kansas City really wants is a local food and beverage scene back," Washburne said. "You have a great culinary scene in this town, but it isn’t in the Plaza. So we’re going to bring that here."

Minor said sales at her shop are up this year compared to last, and attributes that success to being a local business.

"They’re [shoppers] not gonna come down to the Plaza for that same thing they have five minutes from their house at a local mall," Minor said.

Change can be hard, but in this case, some are staying positive that something good is coming.

"I love the Plaza, and I would love to walk around the Plaza again like I used to," McClendon said. "It’s our city. Support your city."

