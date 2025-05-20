Seasons 52 closes Kansas City, Missouri, Country Club Plaza location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seasons 52, one of the longest-running restaurants on the Country Club Plaza, has permanently closed.

Early Tuesday, a KSHB 41 News photographer captured a crew bringing out furniture and other dining items from inside the restaurant, located at 340 Ward Parkway.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB

The restaurant chain is one of several owned and operated by Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurants.

The restaurant group also owns Capital Grille, which sits across Broadway Street from the former Seasons 52 location in the Plaza. It also operates Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on the Plaza.

"Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and one that we made carefully and thoughtfully, particularly because it impacts our team members and guests," a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said 60 employees were affected by the closure. The employees will have the ability to relocate to other Darden restaurants in the area.

Last year, Chuy’s Tex-Mex, which is also owned by Darden, closed its Plaza location near Mill Creek Park.

KSHB 41 reached out to a Seasons 52 spokesperson for comment on the closure and will update this story if one is provided.

—