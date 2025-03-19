LINK | Leia a reportagem em português

KC Current welcomed a goalkeeper from Brazil this season. Lorena Silva arrived in Kansas City in January, but because of commitments with the Current’s preseason and the Brazilian national team, she hasn’t had the chance to explore KC very much —yet.

KSHB 41's Fe Silva took her to a Kansas City landmark, Union Station, to explore Science City, try some traditional KC food, and also experience a taste of home with some Brazilian food.

Lorena arrived in Kansas City with an impressive resume. Last year, she played every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympics.

'I felt like home': Brazilian keeper Lorena Silva after first game with the KC Current

In the competition, she kept a clean sheet in three of Brazil’s six matches and led her team to the Silver Medal.

Now in Kansas City, she’s starting a new chapter in a city she wasn’t very familiar with before.

Not only is Kansas City new for her, but so are many other things.

“I had never seen snow before. It was my first time. It was sensational,” Lorena said.

KSHB

She also took her family to the zoo.

“We got to see the polar bear, which we couldn't see in Brazil. So it was a huge adventure,” Lorena said.

The whole "moving to a different country" experience almost felt unreal—until she heard the crowd at CPKC stadium.

“The realization hit me during the season opener, you know? The first time I stepped onto the field to officially play,” Lorena said.

She says the atmosphere at CPKC is unmatched.

“I had never experienced all this passion that Kansas City showed me,” Lorena said.

The warmth of the fans made her forget about the cold, unfamiliar temperatures in KC.

“It was magnificent; I was amazed,” Lorena said.

“Our fans are wild. They are crazy, and we love it. We love every second of it because it motivates us,” said Dani Welniak, vice president of communications for the Current.

KSHB

With her positive attitude, even the language barrier is easily overcome.

“The language was a bit difficult at the beginning, especially since I'm a goalkeeper. I need to talk a lot,” Lorena said.

The interview was conducted in Portuguese—Lorena’s native language (just like it is for KSHB’s reporter Fernanda Silva).

“They speak the same language of soccer,” Dani said. “To have a culture like that, where the players love and embrace each other beyond just overcoming language barriers, is really amazing to see.”

“I felt like home, literally,” Lorena said.

On Tuesday, Lorena had the chance to explore Science City. She was amazed by the place and plans to take her wife and their 11-year-old son there soon.

We also introduced Lorena to some Kansas City barbecue and gave her a taste of home with Brazilian food. You can watch the second part of this story on Friday.

