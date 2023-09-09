'I like making money': Youth entrepreneurs showcase their goods, services at Kidsfest Business Fair

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The City of Shawnee continues to invest in the growth of their youth entrepreneurs. On Saturday, 42 business owners between ages seven and 17 gathered for the annual Kidsfest Business Fair.

The event is an opportunity for the kids to showcase their goods and services directly to local shoppers. From table to table, youth entrepreneurs gave their pitches, learning how to face customers and growing a business alongside mentors.

“We also have some business coaching that goes with it as well. So they get an opportunity to sit down with business owners, educational leaders of the community and ask questions, get asked questions, learn how to sell, learn how to talk to people and budget,” said City of Shawnee’s Recreation Manager Matt Mann. “It’s fun to see that — them growing up in a spirit of support and entrepreneurism. It’s awesome.”

Like many small business owners, Elizabeth Barnes found her momentum during COVID-19.

“I have blankets that I have been sewing since this spring and scrunchies, dog scarfs, color changing cups and earrings,” said Barnes.

She learned how to sew from her grandmother and was gifted a crafting machine for Christmas. Five years later, her grit has already inspired others.

“My sister saw how much fun I had doing it and she wanted to do it too,” said Barnes. “It’s fun to see her run her own business out and how I inspired her.”

People like Barnes may work to inspire others to start their own, but best friends Vivian Swan and Hadley Rowell decided to take a chance together.

Swan bakes and Rowell creates. Their motivation to open their business was the perfect combination of their two hobbies.

“I like money! I mean let’s be honest, I like making money. I like money, I like food, it just works!” said Swan.

No matter what their drives may be, every vendor in attendance is ahead of the curve. Many say through the experience they have fostered creativity, a strong work ethic and perhaps most importantly, the courage to dream big.

