'I nearly cried when I walked in': KC Current fans react to grand opening of CPKC stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo — History was made at CPKC Stadium on Saturday morning, as Kansas City officially became home to the first stadium ever built for a women’s professional team.

“It’s 2024, but if someone’s gonna do it? I’m glad it’s Kansas City,” said Melissa Dimmitt. “I nearly cried when I walked in, can you believe it? Gorgeous. The fan, the environment, it’s amazing.”

For the people who live here, it is certainly something to be proud of. But the pride in what the KC Current is doing even extends to Washington D.C., where fan Nancy Cline traveled from to be here for the historic moment.

“As someone who just came into our age when Title Nine was founded, to have this come to reality — it’s just a dream come true,” said Nancy Cline. “For women to be able to get this opportunity to play, and get this opportunity in a facility like this, and for young girls to see this inspiration, it’s just amazing.”

For thousands of girls growing up and playing soccer in Kansas City, they now have something to set their eyes on.

“I play soccer at KU, so I think it’s awesome that we have the first women’s stadium in the world,” said Saige Wimes.

This brand new facility is hope for what their futures can be.

“It makes me feel, like, good and it makes me feel like women have the power to do anything,” said Sloane Dowis.

CPKC Stadium has the power to set a precedent. Fans and team leadership say they hope this is the first of many women’s stadiums to come.

“There’s no moment like now to be alive in Kansas City,” said Dimmitt.

