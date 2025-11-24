'I really want to help people' -- Blue Springs teen runs nonprofit to help others stay warm

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A 13-year-old Blue Springs girl has turned her compassion into action, running her own nonprofit organization dedicated to helping other nonprofits keep people warm during the winter months.

Blue Springs teen runs nonprofit to help others stay warm

Reagan Gallaway, 13, founded K'ing the Cold when she was just nine years old, inspired by learning about a family member who didn't have the best childhood and lacked basic necessities like a bed to sleep on.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Reagan Gallaway, K'Ing The Cold

"So when I was nine, I learned about a family member that didn't have the best childhood, and, like, didn't have a bed to grow up on, like, to sleep on. And so we, like, we're talking about it, we're sitting at the dinner table. I was like, Yeah, I really want to help people," Reagan said.

The nonprofit's name comes from a softball term meaning to 'strike out' the cold. Reagan collects cold weather items including blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, stocking hats, socks and hand warmers for people in need.

Rather than distributing items directly, Reagan gives her donations to other nonprofits like Shelter KC and Many Parts, One Body, allowing those organizations to focus their limited resources elsewhere.

In her first year, Reagan collected 132 blankets. This year, she has set an ambitious goal of collecting 6,000 items and already has a garage full of donations.

Reagan's mother Christie serves as her "manager" and biggest supporter. Last year, K'ing the Cold officially became a nonprofit organization.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Christie Gallaway, Reagan's Mom

"This year has been really cool, because she has talked about wanting other kids to get involved. So we officially started an ambassador program. We became a nonprofit last year, so our board approved this to where other kids can essentially go and fundraise and if they're in other parts of the states, they can identify organizations that they want to support and donate to, as long as it falls into our mission," Christie Gallaway said.

"Even including like little kids, like five year olds or six year olds, and just like having them help, it's like showing them, like what the world kind of looks like outside of like what they have," Reagan said.

People who want to help Reagan can donate through her Amazon wishlist or follow her Facebook page for information about collection events. Current collection opportunities include Small Sliders in Blue Springs, with a Culvers fundraising night scheduled for Tuesday.

