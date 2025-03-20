"I thought we were done already," KC metro braves more winter weather a day before Spring starts

LAWRENCE, KS. — Just one day before the official start of spring, the Kansas City metro area got hit with yet another winter storm.

A wintery mix of flurries, sleet and high winds raced through on Wednesday afternoon. The wind gusts in Lawrence, Kansas got so bad a tree split in half and blocked a pathway.

Trash cans and branches littered the residential roadways across Lawrence.

A bus driver with Lawrence transit explained the high wind gusts made it difficult to do his job.

"It was very hectic, you feel the bus shake and rock a little bit," Toay Isbll said. "You have to take your time and be very cautious when it's windy like that."

Isbll explained this weather has also been a nuisance to deal with time and time again.

"I thought we were done already," Isbll laughed. "I guess mother nature has other things planned for us."

