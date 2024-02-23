'I took an oath': Nurses talk about treating 2 suspects charged in the Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women, both named Jessica, were near the same place at the same time during the Chiefs championship rally.

When gunshots rang out, they individually helped two men who were shot and laying on the ground. They later found out those patients were Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays.

Mays and Miller are the two suspects charged with second degree murder and other felony charges in the murder of well-known DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

“I always knew it was a possibility, even when I went up to him." Jessica Dean said. "And I knew it was a probability there was some kind of involvement when I saw the gun laying there as well."

Dean is a nurse from Wichita, Kansas.

Even though she was off-duty that day, she could not run away from people who needed help. She says she did chest compressions on Mays and used her sweatshirt to stop the blood flow.

“Other people’s actions are their burden to bear, and I had to do what I was going to be comfortable living with." Dean said. "And watching somebody bleed out, knowing that you might be able to help them, was not what I was going to be able to live with personally."

Meanwhile, somewhere else in the crowd were Jessica Dagel and her friend Lacy Richardson. The two, also in healthcare, traveled over three hours from Iowa after Richardson’s 12-hour shift.

“I do believe that I was supposed to be there, as tired as I was,” said Richardson.

They ran to Dominic Miller when the shooting broke out with Richardson jumping on top of him to keep him still and Dagel holding his head up.

They protected his body from being trampled by people running away.

“Once he was gone, her and I embraced and fell to the ground," Dagel said. "There was nothing left in my body that could hold me up anymore."

The two were in communication with Miller’s family until the charges were announced this week. They said it was tough news to process.

“Hearing all of that, am I angry? Absolutely.," Richardson said. "Would I have done anything different? Absolutely not. That’s my job, I took an oath"

All three women say when people work in the health care profession it is a part of their identities.

They would do what they did a hundred times over.

“I assume a handful of people who did a really horrible thing that day, but there were a lot more people who I think did something wonderful,” said Dean.