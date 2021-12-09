'I was honored': KCATA employee introduces President Joe Biden at Kansas City speech

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eskew Jackson received a phone call on Monday, that he would be introducing President Joe Biden before his speech in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the President of the United States, and former school bus driver — Joe Biden, " Jackson said while introducing the president on Wednesday.

KSHB 41 News spoke with him after he introduced Biden, to see what it was like to get the opportunity do so.

"I just kinda got a phone call and they asked me if would be interested, and I was honored to even be considered," Jackson said. "It's surreal, that adrenaline was up there pumping. I was shaking like a leaf in the wind."

Jackson, who's with the Local 1287 ATU union, said he wanted to represent and shed light on blue collar workers.

For six years, he worked as a bus operator for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. Now, he works as Class A maintenance worker.

Jackson said he's optimistic about what the $1.2 trillion infrastructure could mean for blue collar workers.

"[I want to see] People in America being able to make living wages and survive, and be able to provide for their families," he said.

