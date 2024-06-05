'I was so wrong': Main Street shop says KC Streetcar brought more business than expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar construction continues down Main Street to the University of Missouri-Kansas City in Brookside.

While some businesses are fatigued over the noise and traffic, one local shop is now reaping the benefits of public transportation.

Keith Novorr, the third-generation owner of Michael's Fine Clothing, said the wait is worth it.

Michael's Fine Clothing has sat at the corner of Main and 19th Street in downtown KCMO for 100 years.

"Our clientele used to be 40, 50, 60, 70 ..." Novorr said. "Since the streetcar has come in, basically bringing a lot of young people downtown, economic development, and there’s just a lot of walk-in traffic."

Novorr was pleasantly shocked to find he's making more money since the streetcar opened.

But when construction began, he wasn't a fan.

"I went through four very tough years of the recession, and then two more tough years with construction out in front of our store," Novorr said. "I’m eating crow right now. I was so wrong."

Novorr said the profits are in the double digits. He's even had to expand the product range, bringing in trendier colors and fits.

"The young people have found us about weddings and how good we are at service, and just being so nice to people," Novorr said. "I feel very fortunate, and I got young staff to take care of them."

Further up Main Street, closer to the Country Club Plaza, businesses are in the thick of construction.

Construction crews poured concrete on the tracks at Linwood Boulevard and Main Street this week.

🚧 Reminder! 🚧



A portion of Linwood Blvd. west of Main St. is CLOSED for #kcstreetcar track construction.



The road will reopen end of the day Thurs., 6/6.



Detour via 31st St. or Armour Blvd.#BuildKCSC #Ridein2025@kcstreetcar @KansasCity @RideKCTransit pic.twitter.com/lwjrH9LA7W — KC Streetcar Constructors (@BuildKCSC) June 5, 2024

"We’re just anxious for it to be next summer and to see the streetcars running up and down the street," said Laura Norris, owner of Ragazza.

The section of streetcar near her restaurant is complete, but there are still orange cones making traffic difficult.

Overall, she's optimistic about the streetcar extension offering rides in 2025.

"When Uber started, we saw an uptick in business," Norris said. "When the streetcar comes, I suspect it will be more of an uptick because people can relax, they don’t have to drive. You know, we’ll get some business from other parts of the city that we haven’t always gotten."

There's a light at the end of the tunnel, and Novorr has made it, hoping to stay for another 100 years.

"There’s not many of us left in the country, let alone in Kansas City," he said. "We have a good name, and I wanna keep it."

—