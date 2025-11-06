'I would've starved to death': Northland food pantry calls for help as demand grows for senior community

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

As uncertainty over federal SNAP benefits continues amid the government shutdown, seniors across the Northland are feeling the strain. One Gladstone food pantry says demand for help has nearly doubled — and they’re struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

The Plate of Hope food pantry at the Northland Shepherd’s Center in Gladstone has only been open for about two years, but staff say the number of people seeking food assistance has grown sharply in that short time.

“We have pantry two days a week, and we're seeing up to 30 to 35 people a day,” said Rebecca Brown, Family Manager at the center. “Some of them are having their benefits cut from SNAP, and they’re thankful for anything they can get through here.”

For many, the pantry has become a lifeline — especially for seniors living on fixed incomes.

“I would have starved to death after my husband died, because I lost his disability,” said Henrietta George, who visits the pantry regularly. “When you're on Social Security, you’ve got to choose between having a paper towel or a can of corn.

George says between paying her mortgage, utilities, and medical costs, there’s often little left over for groceries. She’s learned to stretch what she can — sometimes making one pot of chili last a week.

“I don’t know what I’d do without the pantry,” said George. "Oh my gosh, when you're on Social Security... you know, you do what you got to do."

Brown says keeping the pantry stocked has become increasingly difficult as local food suppliers like Harvesters struggle to meet demand. Two of the center’s recent produce deliveries had to be canceled.

Despite those challenges, the staff continues to shop twice a week to make sure seniors have options when they come in.

“It means food on the table,” said Brown. “We just want to make sure they have what they need to get by.”

The pantry serves seniors 60 and older and distributes food every Tuesday and Thursday. Staff ask that clients call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Anyone interested in donating food or funds to help the pantry can bring those donations anytime from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to the Northland Shepard's Center located at 5601 NE Antioch Rd, Suite 12.

