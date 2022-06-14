IAAF General President threatens legal action against KCKFD, Unified Government

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, could be soon be facing legal action.

International Association of Fire Fighters Union General President Ed Kelly penned a letter to Mayor Tyrone Garner and UG Commissioners on Tuesday.

In the letter, Kelly said he's received reports that KCK Fire Chief Michael Callahan has allegedly attempted to violate the first amendment rights of members of IAFF Local 64.

Last Tuesday, members of IAFF Local 64, who work for KCKFD, protested working conditions and department leadership.

"I have received that Fire Chief Michael Callahan has attempted to interfere with, restrain, coerce, and retaliate against members of the Kansas City, Kansas Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 64, (KCK Local 64) for exercising their First Amendment rights," Kelly said in the letter.

In response, leadership officials from KCKFD said the IAFF Local 64's claims were unsubstantiated.

Kelly also accused the UG of not doing anything to address concerns of union members who voted "no confidence" against Chief Callahan in January 2021 .

IAFF Local 64 also recently voted no confidence against KCK Deputy Fire Chief Jack Andrade.

Kelly said he's instructed the IAFF's general counsel to closely monitor IAFF Local 64's first amendment rights.

He also demanded Garner and UG Commissioners to take action to protect members of IAFF Local 64.

"Should the Unified Government choose not to engage on this pressing issue, the IAFF will take appropriate legal action to protect its members’ rights – up to, and including, litigation," Kelly said in the letter.

KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Sarah Plake has reached out to the UG and KCKFD for comment and this story will be updated if a response is received.

