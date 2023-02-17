Icy road may have caused fatal crash Thursday that killed woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An icy road may be to blame for a fatal crash that killed a woman on Thursday morning in Miami County.

Miami County Sheriff's deputies were sent at 6:53 a.m. to a crash in the area of West 239th Street and Gardner Road.

Deputies found a woman unresponsive inside a 2008 Kia Rio, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's Office. They also found a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck with front-end damage,

A deputy pulled the woman from the car and began lifesaving measures, the news release states.

The woman, identified as Randa Crisco, 31, of Paola, Kansas, died at a hospital.

The pickup truck driver and a child in the truck suffered minor injuries, according to the news release.

Investigators found Crisco was headed north on Gardner Road when her car crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into the pickup truck, the release states.

