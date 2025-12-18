'If it's not broke, don't fix it': Highway 9 project in Parkville set to advance despite pushback

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A major highway reconstruction project in downtown Parkville is advancing despite opposition from local business leaders who worry it could alter the character of the historic district.

The city selected "Concept B" as the preferred plan for the Highway 9 project in June, which aims to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians in the area. The plan would route Highway 9 behind the fire station and existing buildings, running alongside the railroad tracks.

Downtown Parkville has experienced significant growth in recent years, with new shops and restaurants drawing increased foot traffic to the area.

"We invigorated downtown Parkville. Investors came in, bought buildings, renovated them — and look at the great selection of shops," said Tom Hutsler Chairman of the Community Improvement District in Downtown Parkville.

However, Hutsler opposes the current plan, citing safety concerns about placing a major road next to railroad tracks.

"We don't want to put the community in harm's way by placing a major road next to a dangerous railroad track. Our goal should always be public safety," Hutsler said.

Mayor Dean Katerndahl said that safety remains the top priority and that the city has coordinated with the railroad company.

"We've worked closely with the railroad, and we've come to an agreement on where the right of way is, provides enough room for to do it there," Deans said.

The mayor noted that the Highway 9 project has been in development for approximately 10 years, with several sections already completed. The downtown portion represents the next phase of the long-term plan.

Some business owners prefer no changes to the current downtown layout.

"We would like the box that says none of the above. We would like to leave charming downtown Parkville exactly the way it is," said Hutsler "If you're not broke don't fix it."

The city is finalizing plans before submitting them to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Residents can still provide feedback through the city's website.

