'If you fall down, get back up and finish': Blue Springs BMX celebrates 40 years of ready, set, go

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Since 1984, kids and adults alike have been jumping dirt hills and racing to the finish line at the Blue Springs BMX track.

This summer, the local organization is celebrating 40 years. A lot has changed since 1984, according to track operator Ben Harves. He said one big change they made was updating the track conditions in 2017 by making part of the track asphalt, upgrading the concessions and facilities and improving the starting gate. It is a volunteer-run track, so they rely on help from parents and the community along with ridership funds.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Ben Harves, the track operator, reflects on the growth of Blue Springs BMX over the last 40 years.

Another change isn’t always as visible — but they work constantly to make it a family-friendly environment and sport.

“Now it's kind of more of a family environment at least the environment here. We try real hard to create a fun, safe environment where our families can come out and they can eat a meal out over at the concessions, which helps the track, the dads can ride with their kids, moms can ride with their kids,” Harves said.

Last year, around 600 riders were registered with Blue Springs BMX. Harves said that makes them the second largest in the country, and they rank fifth in points.

Olympians have held clinics at the track in Pink Hill Park. With the 2024 Summer Olympics just weeks away, Harves hopes people watch the professionals on TV and find interest in the growing sport. He said from his experience, it is a place for kids to find their own.

“Once a kid who doesn't necessarily get along with team sports puts on a helmet, it's his own individual sport. And a lot of parents of love, love finding us. So that gives their kids something to put their heart and soul into,” Harves said.

Blue Springs BMX will hold an open house on July 10 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for anyone interested in trying out the sport and joining their BMX Riders League. More information can be found here.