KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Illegal fireworks sparked a roof fire Monday night at an Overland Park house.

The fire was reported at 8:46 p.m. in the 9300 block of West 106th Street.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and no one was injured, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The fire department urged residents to remember fireworks are illegal and leave the shows to the pros.